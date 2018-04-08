April 08 2018
Nisan, 23, 5778
Russia denies chemical weapons used in Syria's Douma

By REUTERS
April 8, 2018 12:21
MOSCOW- Russia dismissed reports of a deadly chemical weapons attack in Syria's Douma, Interfax news service reported on Sunday, citing Russia's Ministry of Defense.



At least 49 people have been reported killed in the attack on the rebel-held enclave of Douma on Saturday evening .



"We decidedly refute this information," Major-General Yuri Yevtushenko, head of the Russian peace and reconciliation center in Syria, was cited as saying.



"We hereby announce that we are ready to send Russian specialists in radiation, chemical and biological defense to collect information, as soon as Douma is freed from militants. This will confirm the trumped-up nature of these statements," Yevtushenko is quoted as saying.

Damascus has denied mounting any such attack and has blamed rebels for spreading false news.


