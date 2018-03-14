March 14 2018
Adar, 27, 5778
Russia hopes for constructive ties with US after Tillerson firing

By REUTERS
March 14, 2018 11:40
MOSCOW - The Kremlin said on Wednesday it hoped for a constructive and sober approach to relations between Russia and the United States following the firing of Rex Tillerson as U.S. Secretary of State.

U.S. President Donald Trump fired Tillerson on Tuesday after a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran, replacing his chief diplomat with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was unlikely ties between Moscow and Washington could get any worse.

"In any case, there's hope for constructive and sober relations," he told reporters.


