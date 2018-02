MOSCOW - A Russian strike from an undisclosed high-precision weapon killed more than 30 militants in an area of Syria's Idlib where a Russian plane was previously downed, TASS news agency quoted Russia's Defense Ministry as saying on Saturday.



The Russian Su-25 warplane was brought down in the Idlib province earlier on Saturday, and the pilot was killed during "a fight" after ejecting by parachute, the Defense Ministry has said.



