April 11 2018
|
Nisan, 26, 5778
|
Russia on Trump call to end arms race: Start with U.S. chemical weapons

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 16:08
MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry called for Washington to destroy its chemical weapons on Wednesday, mocking a proposal by US President Donald Trump to put an end to a global arms race.

Trump earlier on Wednesday wrote on Twitter that Washington's ties with Russia were at their worst ever point. "There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?" Trump wrote.

"Great idea!" Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, wrote on Facebook, commenting on Trump's suggestion. "There is a proposal to start with the destruction of chemical weapons. The American ones," she wrote.


Breaking news
April 11, 2018
Syrian Observatory says pro-gov't forces emptying airports, air bases

By REUTERS

