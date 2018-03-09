March 09 2018
|
Adar, 22, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Russia says London spreading propaganda over spy poisoning

By REUTERS
March 9, 2018 11:26
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



ADDIS ABABA - Britain's warnings of retaliation if it is proven Russia was behind the poisoning of a double agent are propaganda and not serious, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.



Sergei Skripal, a former Russian intelligence officer now living in Britain, and his adult daughter, are critically ill in hospital after being exposed to a nerve agent in the British provincial city of Salisbury.



British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday her government will respond appropriately if evidence shows Moscow was behind the attack on Skripal, who served time in a Russian jail for spying for Britain before he was released in a spy swap.



Speaking to reporters during a visit to the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Lavrov said Russian officials had not received a single fact or piece of concrete evidence about what happened to Skripal and his daughter.



"What we see is only news reports ... saying that if it is Russia, then a response is going to be given that Russia is going to remember forever. That is not serious. This is propaganda fair and square and it is trying to raise tensions," Lavrov said.



"If someone wants us to engage in an investigation, be that on the poisoning of the UK subject or the rumors about alleged interference in the electoral campaign of the US, if you really need our assistance, then we will be willing to contemplate this possibility if we have the necessary data and facts."

"But in order to have a serious conversation ... you have to use the official channels," Lavrov said.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 9, 2018
Russia's Lavrov says a Trump-Kim meeting step in right direction

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 22
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut