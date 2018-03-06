March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Russia says Skripal incident being used to demonize Moscow

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 14:33
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

LONDON - Russia's embassy in London said on Tuesday it was seriously concerned by British media reporting of the hospitalization of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and complained that the incident was being used to demonize Russia.

The embassy said it wanted information on the incident from the British authorities and called for an end to what it termed as the "demonization of Russia."

"The way the situation is being described by British media causes serious concern," a spokesman for the Russian embassy said in a statement. "The British media are swiftly launching a new phase of the anti-Russian campaign."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 6, 2018
U.S. is open-minded but skeptical about North Korea overture

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 19 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut