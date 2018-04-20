April 20 2018
|
Iyar, 5, 5778
|
Russia says Trump invited Putin to U.S. during phone call

By REUTERS
April 20, 2018 10:08
MOSCOW - US President Donald Trump invited his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the United States during a phone call, and said he would be glad to see Putin in the White House, RIA Novosti reported on Friday, citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The news agency quoted Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying Trump returned to the subject of an invitation a couple of times during a phone call with Putin. Trump told Putin he would be happy to make a reciprocal visit to Russia, the RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.


