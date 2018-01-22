January 22 2018
Shevat, 6, 5778
Russia says US actions in Syria either a provocation or ill-informed

By REUTERS
January 22, 2018 12:10




MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that US actions in Syria were either a "deliberate provocation" or indicated Washington lacked an understanding of the situation there, RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying.

The United States on Sunday urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally Turkey to "exercise restraint" and limit its military operations in northwestern Syria, where Turkish forces are attacking a US-backed Kurdish militia they aim to sweep from the border.


