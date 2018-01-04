January 05 2018
|
Tevet, 18, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

Russia says US call for UN emergency sessions on Iran "harmful and destructive"

By REUTERS
January 4, 2018 17:16




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russia considers a US proposal for an extraordinary meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the turmoil in Iran as "harmful and destructive," RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Thursday.

US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said earlier this week the United States was seeking emergency sessions on Iran at the United Nations in New York and at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Anti-government protests have swept Iranian cities and towns over the past week and 21 people have been killed in the unrest.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 5, 2018
Man, woman found dead at apartment in Beersheba

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 9 - 14
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 8 - 9
    Jerusalem
    12 - 14
    Haifa
  • 11 - 18
    Elat
    12 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut