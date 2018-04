MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that allegations that the Syrian government carried out a gas attack in a besieged rebel-held town on Saturday were false and a provocation.

Lavrov also told reporters following a meeting with his Tajik counterpart in Moscow that an air strike carried out on Sunday on a Syrian air base was a dangerous development. "I hope the US understands this," Lavrov said, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Lavrov added that there was need for an investigation into who carried out the strike in Homs, a strike widely credited to Israel.