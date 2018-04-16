Russia says chemical weapons inspection delayed due to air strikes

MOSCOW - Russia said a visit on Monday by chemical weapons inspectors to the site of a suspected gas attack in Syria's Douma had been delayed as a result of Western air strikes, RIA news agency reported.



The British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Russia and Syria had not yet allowed access.



"This is the latest conjecture of our British colleagues," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA.



Share on facebook Share on twitter