April 16 2018
|
Iyar, 1, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Russia says chemical weapons inspection delayed due to air strikes

By REUTERS
April 16, 2018 14:04
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - Russia said a visit on Monday by chemical weapons inspectors to the site of a suspected gas attack in Syria's Douma had been delayed as a result of Western air strikes, RIA news agency reported.

The British delegation to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Russia and Syria had not yet allowed access.

"This is the latest conjecture of our British colleagues," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted as saying by RIA.


Related Content

Breaking news
April 16, 2018
France's Macron says Trump, France agree on Syria objectives

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 14 - 30
    Beer Sheva
    16 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 16 - 25
    Jerusalem
    15 - 24
    Haifa
  • 20 - 34
    Elat
    17 - 32
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut