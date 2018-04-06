April 06 2018
Nisan, 21, 5778
Russia says it will respond firmly to U.S. sanctions

By REUTERS
April 6, 2018 22:21
MOSCOW - Moscow said on Friday it would respond firmly to new US sanctions imposed against Russian businessmen, companies and government officials.



Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that no pressure could make Russian change its course and that the sanctions will only unite Russian society.



The United States imposed the sanctions earlier on Friday in one of Washington's most aggressive moves to punish Moscow for a range of activities, including alleged meddling in the 2016 US election.


