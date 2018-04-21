April 21 2018
Iyar, 6, 5778
Russia says not yet served with U.S. Democrats' lawsuit notice

By REUTERS
April 21, 2018 18:50
MOSCOW - Russia has not been officially notified about the US Democratic Party's lawsuit over the results of the 2016 presidential election in the United States, the Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The Democratic Party sued the Russian government, US President Donald Trump's campaign and WikiLeaks on Friday, charging that they carried out a wide-ranging conspiracy to influence the 2016 US presidential election.


In its federal lawsuit, the Democratic National Committee said that top officials in Trump's campaign conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and tilt the election to Trump by hacking Democratic Party computers.


The Russian ministry said it had learnt about the lawsuit from the media and that it was too early to speak about the nature of the actions Russia might take in connection with the move.


"If this information is true, it seems to be a kind of attempt by the Democrats to justify their defeat," the ministry said in a statement on its website.


Russia has denied the allegations of meddling in the US presidential election campaign and says they are a politically motivated attempt to tarnish its image and worsen its relations with the West.



