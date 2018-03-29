March 29 2018
|
Nisan, 13, 5778
|
Russia sent request to UK to help in investigation into Yulia Skripal poisoning

By REUTERS
March 29, 2018 08:54
MOSCOW - A Russian law enforcement committee which is running an investigation into the Yulia Skripal poisoning said it has sent a request to Britain to provide Moscow with legal assistance.

Moscow is seeking "the British colleagues to perform a number of procedural actions aiming at establishing the circumstances of the crime, as well as provide copies of the materials of the criminal investigation."

Russia is asking London to provide it "with the results of the inspection of the place where Yulia Skripal were found unconsciousness as well as with the results of her medical examination."

Russian former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve toxin that had been left on the front door of their home in England, British counter-terrorism police said on Wednesday.


