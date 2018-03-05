March 05 2018
Adar, 18, 5778
Russia suggests Tillerson-Lavrov meeting in Ethiopia this week

By REUTERS
March 5, 2018 12:30
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that Russia had suggested a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Ethiopia this week, the RIA news agency reported.



Both men are expected to make Africa trips this week and Ryabkov was cited as saying that Moscow had proposed they hold talks in Ethiopia at the end of the week.



Ryabkov also commented on the situation in Syria's eastern Ghouta rebel-held enclave.

The Interfax news agency cited him as saying that the US assessment of the situation there "did not correspond to reality."


