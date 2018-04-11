April 11 2018
Nisan, 26, 5778
Russia urges U.S.: Refrain from Syria plans you are developing

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 01:25
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



UNITED NATIONS - Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia appealed to the United States on Tuesday to "refrain" from any action it might be planning against Syria over a suspected deadly chemical weapons attack.



"The threats you are proffering that you're stating vis-a-vis Syria should make us seriously worried, all of us, because we could find ourselves on the threshold of some very sad and serious events," Nebenzia told US Ambassador Nikki Haley.



"I would once again ask you, once again beseech you, to refrain from the plans that you’re currently developing for Syria," he said after the council failed to approve a third draft resolution on chemical weapons attacks in Syria.


