April 02 2018
|
Nisan, 17, 5778
|
Russia warns citizens to avoid 'mass' rallies in Israel over Gaza clashes

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 2, 2018 15:48
Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned its citizens in Israel Monday to avoid "places of mass gathering of people" after hundreds of Israelis protested the IDF's actions on the Gaza border over the weekend.

The largest protest took place in Tel Aviv on Sunday night, during which 300 protesters rallied outside the Likud Party's headquarters on King George Street.

"It is recommended to avoid places of mass gathering of people," warned a Russian Foreign Ministry Twitter account.


