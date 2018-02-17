February 17 2018
|
Adar, 2, 5778
|
Russian FM says talk of Russian interference in U.S. elections is 'just blather'

By REUTERS
February 17, 2018 14:10




MUNICH - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declined to comment on Saturday on US indictments of 13 Russians and three Russian companies in what Washington sees as a criminal and espionage conspiracy to tamper with the 2016 US presidential election.



Russia has repeatedly denied any effort to influence the US election.

Lavrov echoed that tone, telling participants at the annual Munich Security Conference that even US Vice President Michael Pence and others had raised questions about the US investigation. "So until we see the facts, everything else is just blather," he said.


