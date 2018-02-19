February 20 2018
|
Adar, 5, 5778
|
Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents to meet in Turkey in April

By REUTERS
February 19, 2018 22:26
MOSCOW - Preparations are under way for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to meet in April in Turkey, RIA news agency said on Monday.



The agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

The three countries' foreign ministers are due to meet in Kazakhstan in two weeks to prepare the ground for an Istanbul summit on Syria, the TASS news agency reported earlier on Monday, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.


