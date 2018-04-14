April 14 2018
Russian U.N. envoy: Douma chemical attack was 'staged by spies'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
April 14, 2018 18:25
At an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Saturday, Russian envoy Vassily Nebenzia said that the alleged chemical weapons attack that took place in Douma last week and which served as the 'red line' for Saturday's air strikes on Syria was "staged" by "foreign intelligence services."

He also alleged that the US and its allies Britain and France, with which the US conducted the strikes, were "constantly tempted by neocolonialism" in their use of force.


