Russian bid for new Syria inquiry fails to receive minimum votes at U.N.





UNITED NATIONS - A rival Russian bid to create a new inquiry into chemical weapons attacks in Syria failed at the UN Security Council on Tuesday after the draft resolution only received six votes in favor.

Seven members voted against and two abstained. A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass. A veto can only be cast if a draft wins at least nine votes. It was the second vote by the council on Tuesday. Russia earlier vetoed a US-drafted Security Council resolution that would have created a new inquiry to ascertain blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The Russian draft would have required investigators to report to the Security Council, which could then attribute responsibility.