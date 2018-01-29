Russian detained for trying to smuggle $142,000 worth of diamonds to Israel

A Russian woman was detained for trying to smuggle more than $142,000 worth of diamonds to Israel, Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk told state media TASS on Monday.



"On January 26, jointly with air security officers, a female passenger of the Moscow-Tel Aviv flight was detained in the international departures hall in possession of a batch of diamonds. An examination revealed that the seized gems were natural polished diamonds weighting over 437 carats," she said.



The suspect is now facing charges of illegal trafficking of precious metals and natural gems and smuggling strategically important goods, TASS reported.



