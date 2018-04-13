Russian embassy says concerned by UK decision to "take action" on Syria

LONDON - Russia's embassy in Britain said on Friday that Moscow was concerned by a decision taken by British ministers on Thursday to take action in Syria, saying reports of a planned military attack would represent a "reckless" move by London.



The embassy said in a statement that Russian officials who visited the town of Douma in Syria - the site of a suspected chemical weapons attack, according to the United States and its allies - did not find traces of chemical substances.



The World Health Organization said this week an estimated 500 patients in Douma went to health facilities with "signs and symptoms consistent with exposure to toxic chemicals."



Share on facebook Share on twitter