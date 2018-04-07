April 07 2018
|
Nisan, 22, 5778
|
Russian envoy seeks meeting with Britain's Johnson over poisoning

By REUTERS
April 7, 2018 14:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MOSCOW - The Russian embassy in London has sent a request for a meeting of its envoy, Alexander Yakovenko, with British foreign minister Boris Johnson to discuss the investigation of an ex-Russian spy and his daughter poisoned in Salisbury, the RIA news agency reported on Saturday.

"We hope for a constructive response from the British side and are counting on such a meeting in the very nearest future," the agency cited a spokesman for the Russian embassy saying.


