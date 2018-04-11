April 11 2018
Nisan, 26, 5778
Russian foreign ministry: U.S. 'smart missiles' should target terrorists

By REUTERS
April 11, 2018 14:51
MOSCOW - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that US "smart missiles" should be aimed at terrorists, and not at the Syrian government, as it commented on US President Donald Trump's warning of a missile strike in Syria.

"Smart missiles should fly towards terrorists, and not towards the lawful government which has been fighting international terrorism on its territory for several years," Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, wrote on Facebook.

Trump on Wednesday warned of a forthcoming response to suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria, declaring that "smart" missiles will be coming and blasting Moscow for standing by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Zakharova said that a possible US missile strike could be an attempt to destroy evidence of an alleged chemical weapon attack in the Syrian town of Douma.


