January 29 2018
|
Shevat, 13, 5778
|
Russian military calls for direct talks in Syria's eastern Ghouta

By REUTERS
January 29, 2018 15:35




MOSCOW - Russia's military called on Damascus to hold direct talks with Syrian opposition groups in the besieged enclave of eastern Ghouta so the sick could be evacuated, RIA news said on Monday, citing Russia's defense ministry.

International concern has been rising over the fate of 400,000 people living in besieged, rebel-held eastern Ghouta as acute food and medicine shortages have contributed to what the United Nations has called the worst malnutrition of the war.


