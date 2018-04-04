April 04 2018
|
Nisan, 19, 5778
|
Russian spy chief blames U.S., British agencies for Skripal poisoning

By REUTERS
April 4, 2018 10:34
MOSCOW - Russia's foreign intelligence agency chief Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday that the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal in Britain was an act of provocation by US and British intelligence services.

"Even in the Skripal case, a grotesque provocation crudely concocted by US and British security services, some European governments are not following London and Washington blindly but are instead choosing to carefully make sense of what happened," Naryshkin said.

