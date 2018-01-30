January 31 2018
Shevat, 15, 5778
Russian spy chief visited United States last week, Russian embassy says

By REUTERS
January 30, 2018 21:24




WASHINGTON - The director of Russia's foreign intelligence service visited the United States for consultations with his U.S. counterparts, Russia's embassy in Washington said in a tweet on Tuesday, citing a report in the state-controlled Tass news agency.

Sergey Naryshkin, who is under U.S. sanctions according to the Treasury Department, held talks with U.S. officials that included the "joint struggle against terrorism," Russia's ambassador to Washington, Anatoly Antonov, told Russian television.

The visit took place last week, sources familiar with the matter said.


