March 23 2018
|
Nisan, 7, 5778
|
Russia's Putin says focus in new term will be improving living standards

By REUTERS
March 23, 2018 13:26
MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he would repay the trust voters had placed in him by working towards creating jobs, raising incomes, improving healthcare and building new infrastructure.



Putin, in an address to the nation after his victory in an election last Sunday was confirmed, said though it would be irresponsible to promise that all shortcomings would be fixed immediately.

He said there was a role in Russia for debate about the authorities' actions, but there was no place for irresponsible populism by Kremlin opponents.


