Russia's U.S. ambassador warns of consequences for Syria strikes

WASHINGTON, April 13 - Russia's ambassador to the United States on Friday warned that there would be consequences for the U.S.-led military strikes on Syria, adding that it was not acceptable to insult Russia's president.



"A pre-designed scenario is being implemented," Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Twitter. "Again, we are being threatened. We warned that such actions will not be left without consequences."



"Insulting the President of Russia is unacceptable and inadmissible," he added. "The U.S. - the possessor of the biggest arsenal of chemical weapons - has no moral right to blame other countries."



