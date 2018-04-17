April 17 2018
S.Arabia says open to sending troops to Syria under wider coalition

By REUTERS
April 17, 2018 18:26
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia would send troops to Syria under the US-led coalition if a decision was taken to widen it, Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Tuesday.

"We are in discussion with the U.S. and have been since the beginning of the Syrian crisis about sending forces into Syria," Jubeir told a news conference in Riyadh with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. He added that Riyadh had previously proposed this idea to former US President Barack Obama.


