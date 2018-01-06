January 07 2018
|
Tevet, 20, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

SEC probing Kushner Cos use of wealthy investor visas

By REUTERS
January 6, 2018 23:25

1 minute read.



Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The real estate company of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's senior adviser and son-in-law, is being investigated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission for its use of a federal program that grants visas to wealthy foreigners investing in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Kushner Cos was asked by the SEC for information on its use of the visa program, known as EB-5, in May 2017, according to a person the Journal said was familiar with the matter.

The EB-5 visa is a method for eligible immigrants to become lawful permanent residents, or "green card" holders, by investing at least $500,000 into a business in the United States that will employ 10 or more American workers. Most holders are wealthy Chinese individuals.

The Journal said the company also received a separate request from New York federal prosecutors in the same month for information on development projects financed in part by the EB-5 program.

Kushner, the White House and New York prosecutors did not reply to requests for comment from Reuters. The SEC could not be reached for comment.

"As we said months ago, we are cooperating with all government requests for information about our past legal use of the EB-5 program," a Kushner Cos representative said in a statement to Reuters.

The exact subject of the SEC’s inquiry, or whether it identified particular projects, is not clear, the Journal reported.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 7, 2018
Sources: Cameroon separatist leader taken into custody in Nigeria

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 17
    Beer Sheva
    10 - 19
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 7 - 12
    Jerusalem
    8 - 17
    Haifa
  • 11 - 21
    Elat
    9 - 19
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut