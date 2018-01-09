January 09 2018
|
Tevet, 22, 5778
|
S.Korea: N.Korea says to send senior officials, athletes to Olympics

By REUTERS
January 9, 2018 06:41




North Korea said during rare talks with the South it will send a delegation of high-ranking officials, athletes and a cheering squad to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea next month, a senior South Korean official said on Tuesday.

Seoul proposed inter-Korean military talks to reduce tensions on the Korean peninsula and a reunion of family members in time for February's Lunar New Year holiday, said South Korea's vice unification minister Chun Hae-sung.

South Korea also proposed that athletes from the two Koreas march together at the Games' opening ceremony and other joint activities between the two nations during the Games, Chun told reporters outside the first formal talks between North and South Korea in more than two years.


