December 28 2017
|
Tevet, 10, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Premium Christian News
JERUSALEM JPOST TECH Israeli Politics OMG Health & Science Judaica Store BDS THREAT EDITION FRANÇAISE Blogs CRYPTO CURRENCY

S.Korea, US to hold talks on revising trade deal on Jan. 5

By REUTERS
December 28, 2017 03:46




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL, December 28 - South Korea said on Thursday it will hold talks with the United States on Jan. 5 on revising a 2012 trade pact, in a bid to address issues raised by Washington about the US trade deficit.

The meeting, to take place in Washington, will be led by Michael Beeman, an assistant US Trade Representative, and Yoo Myung-hee, a director general for FTA Negotiations from South Korea, according to Korea's trade ministry.

The decision comes after Seoul in October agreed it was open to talks on revising the two countries' bilateral trade deal to address US demands about reducing its trade deficit with South Korea.

Since the trade agreement went into effect in 2012, the US goods trade deficit with South Korea more than doubled to $27.6 billion last year. But through July 2017, the bilateral trade deficit fell to $13.1 billion from $18.8 billion during the same period of 2016, according to US Census Bureau data.


Related Content

Breaking news
December 28, 2017
Ex-lawyer for pharma exec Shkreli convicted of aiding fraud scheme

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 11 - 16
    Jerusalem
    12 - 17
    Haifa
  • 16 - 26
    Elat
    14 - 21
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2016 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut