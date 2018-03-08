March 08 2018
|
Adar, 21, 5778
|
S.Korea envoys to leave for U.S., meet with top aide

By REUTERS
March 8, 2018 01:09
SEOUL/WASHINGTON - Two South Korean envoys will travel to the United States on Thursday to meet officials there, including National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, to discuss a meeting earlier this week with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, officials in Seoul and Washington said.

National Security Office head Chung Eui-yong and National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon will also speak with other department heads and later possibly meet with either US President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence, a South Korean administration official said on Thursday on condition of anonymity.

The official added Chung had already spoken to McMaster on the phone shortly after completing the visit to North Korea.

The South Korean envoys are expected to brief US officials on North Korea's stance regarding possible future talks with Washington and its apparent willingness to suspend nuclear tests if the security of the North's regime is secured.


