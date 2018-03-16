March 16 2018
|
Adar, 29, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

S.Korea to seek talks with N.Korea in preparation for summit

By REUTERS
March 16, 2018 09:54
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

SEOUL - South Korea will make a request to hold high-level talks with North Korea over a planned summit meeting of their leaders, the chief of staff of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday.

The preparation committee will ask for the talks to be held some time in late March, Im Jong-seok told a media briefing, where officials of the two sides will discuss key agenda topics.

Im added that he could not rule out the possibility that Moon may meet U.S. President Donald Trump after the inter-Korean summit but before Trump's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in May.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 16, 2018
Russia's Lavrov says Moscow will expel British diplomats

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 7 - 21
    Beer Sheva
    11 - 20
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 9 - 16
    Jerusalem
    11 - 18
    Haifa
  • 15 - 27
    Elat
    12 - 22
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut