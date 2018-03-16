S.Korea to seek talks with N.Korea in preparation for summit

SEOUL - South Korea will make a request to hold high-level talks with North Korea over a planned summit meeting of their leaders, the chief of staff of South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday.



The preparation committee will ask for the talks to be held some time in late March, Im Jong-seok told a media briefing, where officials of the two sides will discuss key agenda topics.



Im added that he could not rule out the possibility that Moon may meet U.S. President Donald Trump after the inter-Korean summit but before Trump's planned summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in May.



Share on facebook Share on twitter