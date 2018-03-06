S.Korean officials may visit Washington this week





WASHINGTON - The United States and South Korea are discussing holding a meeting later this week about potential denuclearization talks with North Korea, the State Department said on Tuesday.

"The State Department has been speaking with the White House about the proposed upcoming meeting later this week," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. "In terms of the meeting with South Korea and also with the DPRK (North Korea), we don't have a play-by-play of that just yet. We will wait for the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to come to Washington to be able to brief us on those meetings."