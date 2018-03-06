March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

S.Korean officials may visit Washington this week

By REUTERS
March 6, 2018 23:14
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)



WASHINGTON - The United States and South Korea are discussing holding a meeting later this week about potential denuclearization talks with North Korea, the State Department said on Tuesday.



"The State Department has been speaking with the White House about the proposed upcoming meeting later this week," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. "In terms of the meeting with South Korea and also with the DPRK (North Korea), we don't have a play-by-play of that just yet. We will wait for the Republic of Korea (South Korea) to come to Washington to be able to brief us on those meetings."


Related Content

Breaking news
March 6, 2018
U.S. is open-minded but skeptical about North Korea overture

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 11 - 27
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 24
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 22
    Jerusalem
    13 - 23
    Haifa
  • 19 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 28
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut