S.Korean special envoys to visit N.Korea on Monday, later brief U.S. officials

SEOUL - A high-level delegation of South Korean officials will travel to North Korea on Monday to discuss improving relations on the peninsula and possible talks between Washington and Pyongyang, South Korea's presidential Blue House announced on Sunday.



After the two-day visit to North Korea, the special envoys will travel to the United States to brief officials there on their discussions in Pyongyang.



The delegation will be led by National Intelligence Service (NIS) chief Suh Hoon and National Security Office (NSO) head Chung Eui-yong and comes after senior North Korean officials visited South Korea during last month's Winter Olympics.



Share on facebook Share on twitter