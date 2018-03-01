S.Korea's Moon: Japan in no position to declare 'comfort women' issue settled

Japan is in no position to declare the issue of wartime "comfort women" settled, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday during a speech marking a national holiday commemorating Korean resistance to Japanese occupation.



"Comfort women" was Japan's euphemism for Asian women — many of them Korean — forced to work in its wartime brothels early in the 20th century. Japan apologized to the women and provided a 1 billion yen ($9.4 million) fund to help them under a 2015 deal but South Korea has recently sought to revisit the issue.



"As the perpetrator, the Japanese government shouldn't say 'it's over,'" Moon said. "Wartime crimes against humanity can't be swept under the rug by saying 'it's over.'"



