February 26 2018
|
Adar, 11, 5778
|
S.Korea's Moon says US should lower threshold for N.Korea talks

By REUTERS
February 26, 2018 09:10
SEOUL- South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday the United States should lower the threshold for talks with North Korea, while Pyongyang should in return show willingness towards denuclearisation.

"Recently, North Korea has shown it is open to actively engaging the United States in talks and the United States is talking about the importance of dialog," Moon said during a meeting in Seoul with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong.

"There is a need for the United States to lower the threshold for talks with North Korea and North Korea should show it is willing to denuclearise. It's important the United States and North Korea sit down together quickly," he said, according to a statement from his office.


