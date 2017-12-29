December 29 2017
Tevet, 11, 5778
S.Sudanese military raids home of exiled former army chief

By REUTERS
December 29, 2017 15:44

KAMPALA - South Sudanese troops raided the home of the exiled former army commander, relatives said on Friday, after his rival was named to command troops in his home region to counter any threats he might pose to the government.

Soldiers and National Security agents entered the compound belonging to Paul Malong and assaulted a neighbor while searching for weapons, said a relative who witnessed the alleged incident in the town of Malualkhon in the Aweil region. A second Malong family member confirmed the raid.

Army spokesman Lul Ruai Koang said he had "no official information" that security forces raided Malong's house.

Oil-rich South Sudan has been at war since 2013, when forces loyal to ex-vice president Riek Machar, an ethnic Nuer, began fighting with troops loyal to President Salva Kiir, a Dinka. The conflict has split the nation into a patchwork of ethnic fiefs.

Malong had buttressed his power by recruiting men from Aweil to fight in ethnic militias while also commanding the military, according to UN experts. But Kiir fired Malong, also a Dinka, in May after a power struggle and put him under house arrest in the capital Juba amid fears he might start a revolt from Aweil.

Malong loyalists started joining rebels and in November, Kiir released Malong to exile in Kenya.


