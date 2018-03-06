Sara Netanyahu meets with First Lady Melania Trump in Washington

Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
Christian News
Blogs
International news
Green Israel
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Sara Netanyahu on Monday met with First Lady Melania Trump while in Washington. She thanked the First Lady for her warm welcome and expressed her appreciation for the US's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.
Great visit with Prime Minister Benjamin & Mrs. Netanyahu! Enjoyed hosting Sarah Netanyahu for lunch to discuss how we can make a better and safer world for children.
A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Mar 5, 2018 at 1:16pm PST
Great visit with Prime Minister Benjamin & Mrs. Netanyahu! Enjoyed hosting Sarah Netanyahu for lunch to discuss how we can make a better and safer world for children.
A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Mar 5, 2018 at 1:16pm PST
By REUTERS
By REUTERS
Sponsored Content
Please insert a valid email address