March 06 2018
|
Adar, 19, 5778
|
Sara Netanyahu meets with First Lady Melania Trump in Washington

By JPOST.COM STAFF
March 6, 2018 00:00
1 minute read.
Sara Netanyahu on Monday met with First Lady Melania Trump while in Washington. She thanked the First Lady for her warm welcome and expressed her appreciation for the US's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.


The two also discussed the First Lady's efforts to stop cyber-bullying and Mrs. Netanyahu's work with cancer patients and the families of fallen soldiers.


