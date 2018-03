WASHINGTON - Saudi Arabia on Monday called the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers a "flawed agreement."



"Our view of the nuclear deal is that it's a flawed agreement," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Washington.



Jubeir was speaking on the eve of a meeting between US President Donald Trump - who has criticized the deal - and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has also been highly critical of Iran.



