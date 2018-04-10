April 10 2018
Nisan, 25, 5778
Saudi Arabia calls for Syria chemical attack perpetrators to face justice

By REUTERS
April 10, 2018 16:54
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

PARIS - Saudi Arabia on Tuesday called for those behind the chemical attack in Syria over the weekend to be brought to justice.

The attack late on Saturday killed at least 60 people and hurt more than 1,000 at several sites in Douma, a town near the capital, Damascus, according to the Union of Medical Care Organizations.

"Our position is that those responsible have to be held accountable and brought to justice," Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir told reporters in Paris.

When asked whether Saudi Arabia would take part in any eventual military response, the minister said discussions on how to react were ongoing.


