Netanyahu: Saudi Arabia now allowing Air India to fly across territory to Israel

Washington - When Air India begins direct flights from New Delhi to Tel Aviv in the coming weeks, it will take about as long to fly to the Indian capital as it currently takes to fly to London, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday.



At a briefing with reporters after his meeting with US President Donald Trump, Netanyahu said that Air India signed an agreement that day enabling the flights to and from Israel over Saudi Arabia.





Netanyahu said that the Saudis did not grant overfly permission to El Al, which operates four weekly flights to Mumbai. Since their flights will now take longer and be more expensive, as the planes consume more fuel because they fly a longer, more circuitous route, he is in talks with the national carrier to ensure that it does not get hurt economically. He did not elaborate, thought it seems he was hinting at subsidies.Up until now the Saudis have not allowed planes either bound to or coming from Israeli to overly their territory, something that has added a number of hours and more expense on flights from Tel Aviv to the East.The route over Saudi Arabia will cut down the flying time to India from some eight hours to about five and a half.In February, Air India announced that it was planning to begin direct flights to Israel that would pass through Saudi air space, but the kingdom, which does not recognize Israel, denied that the Indian company would be able to do so.At the time, the Israel Airports Authority said that the thrice-weekly flights would begin in early March.If the flights over Saudi Arabia do indeed materialize, it would be a small step toward normalized interactions between the two countries, would mark a significant departure from past Saudi policies and is coming amid a steady stream of reports of security and intelligence cooperation between Israel and Saudi Arabia, as well as with some of the other Persian Gulf states.While no formal ties exist between Israel and Saudi Arabia, it has been revealed by Israeli officials over the last several months that there have been covert contacts between the two countries. Saudi Arabia has not confirmed these contacts, and it maintains that establishing diplomatic ties with Israel would necessitate a withdrawal from Arab lands captured during the 1967 war.Shoshana Kranish contributed to this report.