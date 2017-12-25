Saudi Arabia says Shi'ite judge murdered by kidnappers

Breaking news.
RIYADH - A Shi'ite Muslim judge abducted in eastern Saudi Arabia a year ago has been killed by his kidnappers, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.
Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani disappeared last December from outside his home in the Qatif region, which is home to about one million Shi'ite Muslims in the predominantly Sunni Muslim kingdom.
SPA said a security officer and one of the kidnappers were killed in a clash on Dec. 19 and a second kidnapper was arrested. It also said the judge's body had been found in the remote farming district of Awamiya but did not say when he had been killed.