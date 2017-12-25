December 25 2017
Tevet, 7, 5778
Saudi Arabia says Shi'ite judge murdered by kidnappers

By REUTERS
December 25, 2017 11:04




Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - A Shi'ite Muslim judge abducted in eastern Saudi Arabia a year ago has been killed by his kidnappers, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani disappeared last December from outside his home in the Qatif region, which is home to about one million Shi'ite Muslims in the predominantly Sunni Muslim kingdom.

SPA said a security officer and one of the kidnappers were killed in a clash on Dec. 19 and a second kidnapper was arrested. It also said the judge's body had been found in the remote farming district of Awamiya but did not say when he had been killed.


