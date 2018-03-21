googletag.defineSlot('/6943/JPost_2017/Desktop/Special_ONLY/Sekindo_video_player', [898, 505], 'div-gpt-ad-1521623376279-0').addService(googletag.pubads());

March 21 2018
Nisan, 5, 5778
Saudi Arabia says revamping education to combat 'extremist ideologies'

By REUTERS
March 21, 2018 11:27
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia is revamping its education curriculum to eradicate any trace of Muslim Brotherhood influence and will dismiss anyone working in the sector who sympathizes with the banned group, the education minister said.

Promoting a more moderate form of Islam is one of the promises made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman under plans to modernize the deeply conservative Muslim kingdom.

The education ministry is working to "combat extremist ideologies by reviewing school curricula and books to ensure they do not reflect the banned Muslim Brotherhood's agenda," al-Isa said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

It would "ban such books from schools and universities and remove those who sympathize with the group or its ideology from their posts," he added.

In September, a large Saudi public university announced it would dismiss employees suspected of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, adding to concerns that the government is clamping down on its critics in academia and beyond.

Earlier this month, Crown Prince Mohammed told CBS in an interview that Saudi schools have been "invaded" by elements of the Muslim Brotherhood, which has been designated by Saudi Arabia as a terrorist organization along with other militant groups such as al Qaeda and Islamic State.


