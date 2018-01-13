Saudi Arabia to seek extradition of corruption suspects

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's public prosecutor has said he will pursue extradition for corruption suspects living abroad as part of a two-month-old crackdown that has already netted princes and tycoons.



Evidence is being collected against "fugitives" in order to issue indictments against them and request that foreign governments return them to the kingdom, Saud al-Muajab told Arrajol magazine in an interview published on Thursday.



It was not clear how many people are being targeted, or in which countries.



Saudi security forces have rounded up dozens of members of the political and business elite, holding them in Riyadh’s opulent Ritz Carlton hotel on the orders of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



