March 02 2018
|
Adar, 15, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News Hi tech news
JERUSALEM BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY International news business news Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Saudi Crown Prince to visit Egypt

By REUTERS
March 2, 2018 11:15
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CAIRO - Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman is to visit Egypt in his first public foreign trip since becoming crown prince last year, an Egyptian official and Cairo airport sources said on Friday.

The visit, in the coming days, comes before he travels to London on March 7 and the United States, Riyadh's closest Western ally, on March 19.

Bin Salman purged the Gulf Arab kingdom's economic and political elite in a crackdown on corruption last year, after becoming crown prince in June.

Riyadh counts Cairo among its Arab allies. Egypt supports it in a war against Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen and joined a trade and diplomatic boycott of Gulf state Qatar last year.

A Saudi government spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the Egypt visit. The Egyptian official gave no further details.


Related Content

Breaking news
March 2, 2018
UNICEF says aid convoy for 180,000 Syrians could go on Sunday

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 12 - 25
    Beer Sheva
    12 - 21
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 13 - 20
    Jerusalem
    13 - 22
    Haifa
  • 18 - 30
    Elat
    13 - 25
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut