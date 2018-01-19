January 19 2018
|
Shevat, 3, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel Christian News HI-TECH
JERUSALEM Israeli Politics BDS THREAT Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY Blogs Judaica Store Premium

Saudi cleric killed in rural Guinea after preaching

By REUTERS
January 19, 2018 16:23




Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

CONAKRY - A Saudi Arabian Islamic preacher was killed in eastern Guinea after proselytizing to hunting communities in a remote region near the Mali border, police and lawyers said on Friday.

The preacher's death in the village of Kantedou Balandou on Tuesday was followed by the fatal stabbing on Wednesday of the head of a group of hunters, which authorities said was likely to have been a revenge killing.

It was not yet clear who was responsible for the deaths.

But they shed some light on the breadth of Saudi ambitions to spread conservative Salafist Islam in rural West Africa, and the sometimes violent opposition they face from people practicing traditional religions.

"I can confirm that a Saudi preacher was shot dead on Tuesday," said police spokesman Boubacar Kasse. "Initial information tells us that the victim was taken after his preaching. The day after this incident, a young local man stabbed the chief of the traditional hunters," he said.

Authorities declined to release the identity of the dead. The Saudi embassy in Conakry did not respond to a request for comment.


Related Content

Breaking news
January 19, 2018
U.S. official: Reported Turkish activity in Syria's Afrin destabilizing

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
Israel Weather
  • 6 - 13
    Beer Sheva
    13 - 15
    Tel Aviv - Yafo
  • 6 - 7
    Jerusalem
    11 - 12
    Haifa
  • 9 - 17
    Elat
    10 - 15
    Tiberias
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut